Stoenner, James Tarver "Jim"

Stoenner, James Tarver "Jim"

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT HOREB - James Tarver "Jim" Stoenner, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main Street, Mount Horeb, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jared Parmley presiding.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the German Valley Cemetery as Jim worked along with others to make it a special place.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Stoenner, James Tarver "Jim"

James Stoenner

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

To plant a tree in memory of James Stoenner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics