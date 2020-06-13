Stoenner, James Tarver "Jim"

MOUNT HOREB - James Tarver "Jim" Stoenner, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main Street, Mount Horeb, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jared Parmley presiding.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the German Valley Cemetery as Jim worked along with others to make it a special place.
