Stoenner, James Tarver "Jim"

MOUNT HOREB - James Tarver "Jim" Stoenner, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main Street, Mount Horeb, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jared Parmley presiding.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the German Valley Cemetery as Jim worked along with others to make it a special place.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth St. (608) 437-5077

