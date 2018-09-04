MADISON—Amber Helen Stoeberl, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1936, in Adams County, New Haven Township, to Julius Marvin and Pearl Marian (Coon) Christianson. Amber attended a rural, one room school house from grades 1 through 8. She went to high school at Wisconsin Dells Union Free, where she enjoyed being a majorette in marching band, concert band, choir, and other activities. She was a class officer, and an honor student. She graduated 8th in her class and received a scholarship to La Crosse State College. At La Crosse, Amber was once again an honor student and a member of Delta Psi Kappa, an honor fraternity for top female Physical Education students, and the social sorority, Alpha Phi Pi. She worked on the yearbook, newspaper and other special activities. She was prom queen at La Crosse State College and graduated in 1958.
Amber then went on to teach at Lake Geneva for four years. She married Donald Robert Hokenstad in 1960, and together they had one son, Mark David Hokenstad in 1962. She was a Professional Girl Scout staff member at Black Hawk Council of Girl Scouts for four years, and taught in Madison Public Schools for 28 years. Amber loved children of all ages. She attended Whitewater State College and University of Wisconsin for summer school, and had taken many courses offered by Madison Public Schools.
In the summers, Amber and Mark liked to travel and spend time at the family farm with Amber’s parents, and enjoyed countless celebrations with extended family. Amber married Gerald George Stoeberl in 1977. They built and enjoyed a home on the east side of Madison. In her earlier years, Amber enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, bowling, roller skating, ice skating, horseback riding, and especially dancing and traveling. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, gardening, antique shopping and selling, auctions, making Christmas cookies, Pottery Club, and Ceramic Arts Club. She especially enjoyed working with religious education at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish. Amber and Gerry loved to travel all over the U.S. and many other parts of the world and always looked forward to the next fabulous adventure. She loved spending time with her family and many friends as well as the people she met on her daily travels. Amber was an amazing woman. She was kind and always thought of others. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact she is at peace with her Creator.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Gerry; her son, Mark; and many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and again at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m on Saturday. Amber will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens.
Gerry and Mark would like to thank family and friends for all their loving support during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to IHM Catholic School. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
