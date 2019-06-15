SPRING GREEN—Ruth Ann Stoddard, age 83 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2019, at Greenway Manor in Spring Green.
She was born on September 29, 1935, in Spring Green, the daughter of Arthur, Sr. and Valeria Baryenbruch. Ruth was the sixth of nine children and a lifelong resident of Spring Green.
Ruth graduated from Spring Green High School in 1953. She was a drum majorette and played the clarinet. Following high school, Ruth moved to Madison and worked for American Family Insurance. She married Roland Stoddard in 1956 and they returned to Spring Green, where she raised her family of seven children. During this time, Ruth also worked at the Dutch Kitchen, Hometown Supermarket and Round Barn. Ruth worked at Hometown for 32 years, retiring in 2009, where she developed friendships with so many in the community.
Ruth also had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Her generous spirit and willingness to help anyone in need has been an inspiration.
Ruth is survived by her seven children, Phil, Brian (Kris), Sally Dischler (partner Paul), Mike (Linda), Sandra (Dean) DuCharme, Jan (Jennifer), Susan (Tom) Bindl. Ruth was blessed with 21 grandchildren, Cole, Nick, Adam, Kara (Jordan), Luke, Austin, Carson, Hector, Marco, Molly, Holly, Bobbi, Kurtis (Amy), Cheri Lee (Shane), Matthew, Patrick, Joseph, Mark, Jacob, Isaac, Macy, and three great-grandchildren, Keller, Norah, and Ryan. Ruth is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Rita Scallon, Art (Shirley) Baryenbruch, Rosie Porter, Jerry (Mary Lou) Baryenbruch, Michael (Rhonda) Baryenbruch; sister-in-law, Pauline Baryenbruch; brother-in-law, Bill Walsh; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Marcy Stoddard; son-in-law, Bob Dischler; brothers, Rollie Baryenbruch, Jack (Mary Ann) Baryenbruch, sister Ramona (Ken) Stephens; brother-in-law, Dennis Scallon; her extended Stoddard family, Ray and Madge Stoddard, Juanita and Keith Crary, Jeannine Walsh, Reggie and Marge Stoddard, Lila (Dody) Pouliot and Roland Stoddard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 N. Washington Street, Spring Green on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. Fr. John Silva will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. John’s Church.
The family would like to thank Fr. John Silva and Dr. Wermuth. The family also wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Greenway Manor during Ruth’s time she was there. Your loving care and compassion will never be forgotten.
Mom, you always put family first. Your greatest joys in life were your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You taught us to be respectful, honest and hardworking. Most importantly, your unconditional love instilled what the true meaning of family is. We will always remain that strong family and continue to celebrate holidays and special occasions together in your memory. You never asked for anything. All we wanted was to make you proud, but no matter what our accomplishments have been, they are second to what you have accomplished as our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.