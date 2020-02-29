Stinson, Ralph Edward

MADISON - Ralph Edward Stinson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Aug. 6, 1936, in Leitchfield, Ky., the son of Edd and Melvina (Duvall) Stinson.

Ralph married Linda Huber on Feb. 7, 1985, in Las Vegas. He loved to work and proudly owned and operated One Hour Martinizing Dry-Cleaning service with three locations in the Madison area. Ralph was a member of the Moose Lodge, East Side Businessmen's Association and the Jaycees. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed being outdoors and taking care of his yard. Ralph's family was very important to him. He loved them with his whole heart and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Ralph "Rocky" (Colleen) Stinson Jr.; daughters, Della "Marie" Joyce (special friend, Fred) and Ronda (Steve Manske) Dolphin-Manske; brothers, Irvin (Doris) Stinson and Guy (Joyce) Stinson; sisters, Pauline (James) Dagley and Katherine Smith; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law, who loved Ralph very much. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Leonard, Hayden and Shelby Stinson; and three sisters, Mary Frances Stinson, Velma Maxfield and Dorothy Talgader.