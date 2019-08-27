MADISON - Virginia M. “Jennie” (Meddings) Stinnett, age 90, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Nazareth Health Rehab under the care of Agrace Hospice Care. Jennie had a bad fall in June of this year and never recovered from that along with a series of illnesses and memory loss. Jennie was born in Charleston, W. Va. on January 1, 1929 to Norris and Bessie (Rowsey) Meddings.
Jennie and her family moved to Wisconsin in 1968 where she held several jobs. She was a very hard worker and a very independent lady. She loved people and was quite a talker, loved to play Rummy, plant roses, gardening, crafts and cooking. She had a great sense of humor with a blend of unique sayings for everything. Jennie was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Jennie is survived by her children, Candy (Willie) Blacks, Debbie (Bob) Seifert, Cheryl (Rubin) Pecpec and Ed (Cody) Stinnett; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Jennie did not want a traditional memorial service. We will hold a funeral service at Roselawn Memorial Park one hour before burial in their front Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1 p.m., with Gary Reynolds presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband.
The family would like to thank Nazareth and Agrace Hospice Care for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests instead that donations be made to Nazareth Rehab at 814 Jackson St., Stoughton, Wis. 53589 or Agrace Hospice Care at 2901 N. Right Rd., Janesville, Wis. 53546.
“Wife, Mother, Friend rest in God’s hands until we meet again.”
