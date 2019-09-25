PORTAGE - Jeffrey S. Stilwell, age 61, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home in Portage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
