You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stilling, Grace J.

Stilling, Grace J.

{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Grace J. Stilling of Cambridge, Wis., age 93, passed away in her sleep on July 29, 2020, at home on her farm.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 31, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills that will be live streamed for family and friends to join in celebration of her life.

Burial will follow at Kroghville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Grace’s name to St. Vincent De Paul Society and St. Francis Xavier Church, both of Lake Mills, Wis.

For complete obituary please visit www.claussenfuneralhome.com.

Stilling, Grace J.

Grace Stilling

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics