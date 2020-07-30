Stilling, Grace J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Grace J. Stilling of Cambridge, Wis., age 93, passed away in her sleep on July 29, 2020, at home on her farm.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 31, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills that will be live streamed for family and friends to join in celebration of her life.

Burial will follow at Kroghville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Grace’s name to St. Vincent De Paul Society and St. Francis Xavier Church, both of Lake Mills, Wis.

For complete obituary please visit www.claussenfuneralhome.com.