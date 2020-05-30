Stier, Virginia M.

COLUMBUS - On Monday, May 18, 2020, Virginia M. Stier, passed away at the Columbia County Care Center in Wyocena, Wis., at the age of 97. She was born in Green Bay, Wis., to Anna (Olejniczak) and Art Hurckman on March 6, 1923. Virginia was married to Eugene Duschack until his accidental death in 1946. She was married to Leroy Stier on Sept. 10, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East Bristol, Wis.
Virginia was a strong spirited hard-working, lifelong farmer in the Township of Hampton, Columbus, Wis., where she raised children, cattle, and chickens. Virginia enjoyed quilting, cooking, and gardening (vegetables, geraniums, and gladiolus). Sharing her garden brought a lot of joy to Virginia.
Survivors include four children; three daughters, Maryann (Sharon) Stier-Aulds of Fischer, Ind., Rose L Stier of Lodi, Wis., Paula (Bill) Dietz of Harvard, Ill.; one son, Roger (Lori) Stier of Sun Prairie, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Chad (Sue) Stier, Damon (Andrea) Stier, Dustin (Jenna) Stier, Kyle (Alyssa) Stier, Brianna Stier (Nick Scott), Nathaniel (Erika) Jenkins, Cara Jenkins (Michael Watson), Jeret (Maria) Jenkins, and Mitch Aulds-Stier; and eight great-grandchildren, Katharina, Alexsander (their Mother Silke), Cooper, Francesca, Willow, Bodhi, Bennett, and Connor. She has one surviving sister, Teresa (Bill) Hardy. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ethel (Ken) Berkeypile; and two brothers, Art Hurckman Jr. (Widow Gin) and Melvin Hurckman.
We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Columbia County Care Center for the love, respect, and care they showed our Mother. A celebration of life will be held at later date. Virginia will be dearly missed.
