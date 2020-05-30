Stier, Virginia M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBUS - On Monday, May 18, 2020, Virginia M. Stier, passed away at the Columbia County Care Center in Wyocena, Wis., at the age of 97. She was born in Green Bay, Wis., to Anna (Olejniczak) and Art Hurckman on March 6, 1923. Virginia was married to Eugene Duschack until his accidental death in 1946. She was married to Leroy Stier on Sept. 10, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East Bristol, Wis.

Virginia was a strong spirited hard-working, lifelong farmer in the Township of Hampton, Columbus, Wis., where she raised children, cattle, and chickens. Virginia enjoyed quilting, cooking, and gardening (vegetables, geraniums, and gladiolus). Sharing her garden brought a lot of joy to Virginia.