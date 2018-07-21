SUN PRAIRIE / MADISON—Dorothy J. Stickney, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018. She was born on June 8, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Herbert and June (Albright) Stickney.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Jean Beckett; and niece, Erin Beckett of Sun Prairie; and nephew, Corey (Laura) Beckett of Lake Mills. Dorothy is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Robert) Dionne of Waterloo; her niece, Sandra Dionne of Madison; and two great-nieces. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Dennis Beckett; aunt, Ruth (Alfred) Schwartz; and nephew, Jeff Dionne.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Burial will follow at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Jean’s family would like to thank her caretakers, Jen Snow and Lauri Harty along with Community Living Connections and Agrace HospiceCare for their tender loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.