MADISON—Kevin Stich, age 49, passed away suddenly at his home, due to natural causes, on July 15, 2018.
Kevin will be forever remembered by his daughter, Alyssa (Ryan) Freson; by his mom and stepfather, Eileen and Tom Hendrickson; and by his sister, Holly (Tommy) Finnegan. Kevin will also be forever remembered by his nieces, Kaelin, Kileigh, Rilynn and Allie; granddaughter, Keleah; as well as his extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Stich.
Kevin enjoyed working on his lawn; and loved the Green Bay Packers and Christmas time.
“We loved you so much and you will be missed.” At the request of Kevin’s family, a private ceremony to celebrate the memory of Kevin will be held at a later date.
