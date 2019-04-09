MADISON - Terrie K Stewart, age 65, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. A service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday following the visitation, with Pastor Andy Twiton presiding.
A committal service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 12 noon at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK. A lunch to follow will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.