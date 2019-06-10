JANESVILLE - Surrounded by the love of family and friends, James “Jim” Stewart, 54, of Janesville, died May 8, 2019, of complications from long-term heart problems at UW Health University Hospital, Madison. He is survived by his children, Kate of Janesville, and Andrew and Danny of Milton. Jim also leaves behind his girlfriend, Robyn Norton of Stoughton; best friends Michael Mugnani of Janesville and Dean Gallagher of Algonquin, Ill.; sisters Bea Dewey of Pennsylvania and Kelly Stewart of Lisle, Ill.; and many friends across the country.
Born March 28, 1965, in Philadelphia, Jim moved to Woodridge, Ill., as a teen and graduated Downers Grove North High School in 1983. After high school, he attended College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Illinois State University in Normal, Ill.
Jim’s children were his number one love in life and he was a stay-at-home dad when they were little. Throughout the years, Jim was employed as a lens crafter for eyewear. He also drove Uber in Janesville.
Theater was Jim’s passion, whether it be as actor, director or producer. He was active in Stage One and Janesville Little Theater (JLT) in Janesville, having closed what would be his final show as director, “Dixie Swim Club,” for JLT, on April 28. Wherever Jim lived -- Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- he was a part of their theater communities.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 408 S. Main St., Janesville. In lieu of flowers, Jim’s children request that donations be made in his honor to Stage One at www.stageonewi.org/donate-now or to Janesville Little Theater at www.janesvillelittletheatre.org