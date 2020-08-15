Stewart, George Karl, Sr.

PORTAGE – George Karl Stewart Sr., age 81, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the youngest of four children to Clarence and Alma Stewart.
A private family service will be held. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. A complete obituary will be run in a later edition of the paper. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
