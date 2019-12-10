Stevenson, Myrna B.

LODI - Myrna B. Stevenson, age 90, of Lodi, passed away at her home unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, John A. (Sharon) and Richard W. (Charlotte); four grandchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Riechers, Chad (Emily) Stevenson, John R. (Kim) Stevenson, Michelle (Brandon) Ballweg and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 with Rev. Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 an also at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.