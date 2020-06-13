Stevens, Trinity M.

MIDDLETON - Trinity M. Stevens, 25, passed away unexpectedly on June 5th, 2020. Trinity was born on January 1, 1995 in Madison, Wis.
Her talents shined as a gifted writer who enjoyed skiing, running, and being a makeup perfectionist. Her calm and gentle demeanor and jubilant, silly personality warmed the hearts of all around her.
Trinity resided in Middleton, Wis., and is survived by her son; parents Bradley T. Stevens, Kimberly A. Rosol (Mike Grieshammer); sister, Tiffany Stevens; brother, Timothy (T.J.) Stevens; grandmother, LaRaine Penders, and many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trinity was preceded in death by grandparents John & Anna Mae Rosol, and Grandfather Rudolph L. Stevens.
Trinity loved her baby boy, he was her all.
Honoring Trinity's wishes there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Trinity's honor for her son either though the family, or directly to: Trinity Stevens Memorial
UW Credit Union
P.O. Box 44963
Madison, WI 53744-4963
