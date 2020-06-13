Stevens, Trinity M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON - Trinity M. Stevens, 25, passed away unexpectedly on June 5th, 2020. Trinity was born on January 1, 1995 in Madison, Wis.

Her talents shined as a gifted writer who enjoyed skiing, running, and being a makeup perfectionist. Her calm and gentle demeanor and jubilant, silly personality warmed the hearts of all around her.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Trinity resided in Middleton, Wis., and is survived by her son; parents Bradley T. Stevens, Kimberly A. Rosol (Mike Grieshammer); sister, Tiffany Stevens; brother, Timothy (T.J.) Stevens; grandmother, LaRaine Penders, and many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trinity was preceded in death by grandparents John & Anna Mae Rosol, and Grandfather Rudolph L. Stevens.

Trinity loved her baby boy, he was her all.

Honoring Trinity's wishes there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Trinity's honor for her son either though the family, or directly to: Trinity Stevens Memorial

UW Credit Union

P.O. Box 44963

Madison, WI 53744-4963