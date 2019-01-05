VERONA—Karen B. Stevens, age 79, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center. She was born on Feb. 15, 1939, in Menominee, Mich., the daughter of James and Barbara (Bally) Hovind.
Karen was an avid reader and you could usually find her with a book in hand or close by. She especially enjoyed reading about fiction involving the legal profession. Perhaps this was due to her career as a paralegal with Foley and Lardner LLP. She loved her furry feline friends and owned a number of cats through the years. Remembered fondly by the many photographs she kept of them.
She is survived by her son, Eric (Michelle) Stevens of Boulder, Colo., and grandchildren, Colton and Caleb.
Karen’s ashes will be interred at Forest Hills Cemetery next to her parents.
A special thanks to the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center for the compassionate care they gave Karen. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257