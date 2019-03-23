MADISON - Hat Stevens, age 94, of Madison, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born on Dec. 12, 1924, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Hogan and Ruth Hatley. She married Durward "Steve" Stevens on June 24, 1951, in Astoria, Ore.
In 1946, Hat graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Home Economics. She did graduate work there and at Iowa State University. She taught high school home economics in Oregon, managed the cafeteria at Oscar Mayer and taught foods at Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa.
She gave holiday cooking demonstrations at Monona Grove High School for 12 years. She started microwave cooking classes for adults at MATC in 1977. She became a microwave specialist and authored two microwave cookbooks.
Hat was a past president of the Madison Home Economics Club, charter member and past president of Monona Chapter of AAUW, and past treasurer and program chair of the University League, Inc. She was also a member of Friends of the Arboretum and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Hat loved cooking and baking. She traveled extensively to over 33 countries. She enjoyed her duplicate bridge club, flower gardening, and jazz music.
She is survived by three daughters and two grandsons, Vikki (Dan Yagow) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Sioux (Steve Barr) of LaMesa, Calif., Barbara of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Keaton and Braeden Barr. Hat is also survived by sister-in-law, Joan (Fred) Barleben of Rochester, N.Y.; and several relatives in Norway. Hat was preceded in death by her son, Billy in 1971; husband, Steve in 1991; her parents and brother.
Hat's Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to University League Scholarship Fund, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Agrace HospiceCare or to the UW Arboretum. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.