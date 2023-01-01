Steven Paul Emerson

Oct. 22, 1946—Sept. 10, 2022

CASA GRANDE, AZ—Steve died peacefully at his home in Arizona, holding Anni’s hand, his wife of 52 years, and surrounded by his children. Steve lived every day of his life as a true gift. He believed life was too short to waste time on anything that wasn’t worthwhile, and to live with no regrets. He instilled these values in his children and anyone who spent time with him.

After two years in the Navy, Steve settled in Madison, WI, got married, had children, and ran a highly successful kitchen and bath design business for 30-plus years with his wife. He loved to share stories about his years of ski racing with his sons, adventures traveling the world for kitchen conventions and visiting family in Germany, and doing backflips down the length of the football field as the original Reedsburg High School Beaver mascot. Steve cherished his years up north at the cottage, later enjoying road tripping in the RV and finally retiring in sunny Arizona.

Steve was larger than life, got along with everyone, and always made everyone around him laugh and feel special. His friends and family worldwide, including numerous exchange students and friends from his business, will never forget his infectious laugh, hilarious jokes, joy at his latest and greatest toy, and superior ticketacking.

Steve will be forever missed by his wife Anneliese; children: Nathaniel, Stuart (Heather), Lauren (Chris); grandson, Blake; his mom, Shirley; brothers: Tim (Sue), Noel (Lois); sister, Claudia Bill; sister-in-law, Gisela Newbegin; and family, many nieces and nephews; goddaughter, Rachel; countless numbers of extended family, buddies, and honorary children; and his beloved dog, Max.

Per Steve’s wishes there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness for someone in Steve’s memory.