Steven Luke

Aug. 11, 1941 - July 26, 2023

LAKE DELTON - Steven Luke, age 81, of Lake Delton, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Steven was born August 11, 1941 in Baraboo, WI. He was the son of Vernett and Grace (Hemingway) Luke.

There will be no service.

Steven was the construction and repairman at Fort Dells for 27 years as well as the Olson Boat Lines for 10 years, along with another 10 years at the Dells Boat Tours.

Steven was a proud member of the Ducks Unlimited and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved to camp, hunt and fish in the U.S. National Forests and Parks. The outdoors, where he could appreciate nature's beauty, was what made him happiest.

Steven is survived by his sister, Arleen Luke; nephew, Jeffrey (Gina Tiziani) Beck and their children: Ryan and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.