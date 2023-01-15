Sept. 21, 1964 – Jan. 8, 2023

DeFOREST — Steven Curtis Herring, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home in his recliner while watching TV on January 8, 2023.

Steve was born on September 21, 1964, in Wichita, Kan. He was the youngest of Vernon and Mildred Herring’s four children. Steve graduated from DeForest High School in 1982.

Steve worked at Orbis Corporation in DeForest for nearly 18 years. He loved his work and had many friends there. Prior to Orbis, he worked at Clack Corporation for many years.

Steve’s passion was always helping others. He adopted a rescue puppy, Walter, from Texas in March 2022. Steve loved any activity outdoors. His greatest passion was camping with his “camping family.”

Steve is survived by his sister, Yvonne (Tip) Lovicott; nephews: Marc (Brittany) Lovicott, Brad Lovicott, Rory (Robin) Herring, Tyler Herring, and niece Heidi (Chad) Anderson; great-nieces and nephews: Paige, Reese, and Tristan Anderson; and Avery, Bryar and Brady Herring. Steve was so looking forward to being a new great-uncle to Marc and Brittany Lovicott’s daughter, who will be born next month. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved buddy Walter.

Thank you to cousin Andrea Greiber, who has adopted Walter into her home and keeping him within the family.

Steve is preceded in death by his mother Mildred in 2022; father Vernon in 2020; brothers: Tony in 2006, and Mike in 1988; his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials in Steve’s honor may be made to Little John’s Evening Meals on Wheels and Key To Happiness Rescue.

A brief memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, Wis. Burial will follow at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Keyeser, Wis. A visitation will take place two hours prior to the service, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

