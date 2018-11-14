MADISON / NAPLES, Fla.—Joseph True Steuer Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Joe was born in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Elsie (Mayer) Steuer on Nov. 25, 1927. He grew up in the north side of Chicago and spent his summers at Cedar Lake. He graduated from Latin School of Chicago and attended Northwestern University. After World War II he served as a mail carrier in U.S. Army, assisting with the reconstruction of Europe. He married the love of his life, Jamie Genrich, on April 23, 1954, in Chicago.
Joe started and ended his career at Oscar Mayer, receiving numerous sales accolades and retiring after 34 years. He was a private pilot and flew into his 70’s. He was an avid golfer, fly fisherman, hunter, world traveler, and passed on his love for adventure to his children and grandchildren. Joe made an impression on everyone he met, he will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jamie; children, Dorothy (Archie) Degnan, Joseph III (Carmen), and Jamie (Bill) Wacek; grandchildren, Anna (Andy Sailing) Cardarella, Rosalie Cardarella, Alex (Kayla) Degnan, Joseph IV, Hilary (Chaz) Krueger, Michael Degnan, Laura (Matt) Mueller, Andy, and Christine Wacek; nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Louise Frame; and sister, Eugenie Friedman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison, with Father Wayne Shannon presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
A special thanks to the staff at UW Health the American Center, fifth floor, for their loving care of Joe and the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wisconsin Ducks Unlimited at www.ducks.org or Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Employee Appreciation Fund, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53705. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
