Steuer, Jamie G.

MADISON/NAPLES, FLA. - Jamie G. Steuer, age 88, reunited with her husband of 65 years, Joe, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Jamie was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., to Frederick and Dorothy Genrich. She grew up in Wausau but spent her summers in Tomahawk, Wis. on Clear Lake. Jamie attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and later graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She married the love of her life, Joseph Steuer, Jr., on April 23, 1954. Jamie started her career as a first-grade teacher before staying home to care for her growing family. Jamie spent many hours volunteering in Madison and Naples. She was a reader, a golfer, an avid gardener, and a world traveler who sought new adventures—but equally loved spending quiet time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jamie unequivocally loved life. She bought flowers often, simply because they made her happy. She ate her meals very slowly—sometimes to the chagrin of her dining partners—so she could savor every bite. Jamie had an easy-going nature, a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on her face.