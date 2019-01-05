SARASOTA, Fla. / MADISON—We remember and celebrate the life of Professor James “Jim” Stern who was born on Nov. 3, 1920, and died on Dec. 21, 2018, at age 98. Jim was born in New York City and brought up on the south shore of Long Island. He received a mechanical engineering degree from Antioch College in Ohio, then in 1943, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving on a destroyer escort in the Pacific as chief engineer through the island campaigns up to Okinawa.
After the war, Jim was recruited by the UAW for a staff job but chose to go on the assembly line for a year in Hamtramack, Mich., to see what that kind of work was like. Walter Reuther recruited him as an assistant director of the UAW Research & Engineering Department. Four years later he joined the ECA (Marshall Plan), spending two years in Paris as chief of the productivity section of the European Labor Division.
He returned to academia at the University of California at Berkeley, where he earned a Ph.D. in economics. He became a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962; professor emeritus in 1986. He was also chairman of the Institute of Industrial Relations at Wisconsin. He stayed close with many of students over the years. Later, on alternate semesters, he was simultaneously professor of economics at Wisconsin and visiting research fellow at the University of Hawaii, where he developed cherished friendships. He was a visiting research fellow at Warwick College in England and at the London School of Economics (1971-1972), as well as taught and did research at Monash and Macquarie Colleges in Australia (1976), where he enjoyed lasting friendships to this day.
Jim was a world recognized authority on labor relations, productivity, and the effect of automation on labor. A prolific writer, he wrote several books and countless articles for trade journals. He served as an officer on leading arbitration and industrial relations associations, as well as received grants from the U.S. Depts. of Labor and Transportation and the World Bank. He served as an arbitrator in more than 600 disputes and as a special magistrate in Florida for public employee disputes, arbitrating into his eighties.
Jim was grateful to have two intellectual, beautiful and loving wives. In 1943, he married Joanne Alexander, with whom he had two children, Mark Stern and Nina Richter. Mark and his wife, Ginny, added one grandchild, Kiah. Nina and her husband, Jon, added two more grandchildren, Grant and Ben. Joanne died in 1985. He married Judy Rose in 1991 and gained two stepchildren, Michael and Steven Rose. Mike and his wife, Marguerite, added two more grandchildren, Carolyn and Tommy, and Steve and his wife, Annie, added two more grandchildren, Julia and Luke. Judy died in 1999. Jim was a loving father; he teased everyone joyfully and brought family together for many adventures and fun.
Jim loved tennis and golf throughout his life and was also an avid bridge player and bird watcher. At ages 89 and 90, he scored his age in golf, and in his 97th year still played nine holes, routinely scoring in the low fifties. Madison was Jim’s primary home for 50+ years, where he thrived and much enjoyed his many friends, colleagues and the community at large. Jim resided in Sarasota, Fla. in his later years and loved his time and dear friends at Bayport and Plymouth Harbor. Many thanks to all the staff at Plymouth Harbor and especially the wonderful caregivers who gave him love, warmth and companionship over the past year.
A Celebration of Life event will be held on Jan. 26, 2019, at Plymouth Harbor, Sarasota Fla. Memorial gifts in his honor may be directed to Antioch College, Yellow Springs Ohio, or the Boy and Girls Club of Dane County/School Education Program, Madison, Wis.
“Play on Dad, we love you.”