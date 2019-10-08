PLYMOUTH, MINN. - Anita D. Stern, age 91, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away on Oct. 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Gayle Joy Stern; husband of 63 years, Ozzie Stern; parents, Murray and Frances Rauch Diamond.
She is survived by son, Michael Garry (Anne) Stern; grandsons, Daniel, Joseph and Joshua, and step-grandchildren, Eric (Brittany) Larson and Catherine (Sam Rudy) Larson.
Anita loved her family, her profession of teaching, her many friends, traveling, movies, plays and playing bridge, mahjong and games of probability.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at LAKEWOOD GARDEN MAUSOLEUM CHAPEL, 3600 Hennepin Ave. So., Minneapolis.
Memorials preferred to B’nai B’rith, Planned Parenthood, ACLU or donor’s favorite charity.