MADISON - Lenore Bernice (Hearn) Sterling, age 94, passed away in her residence at Oak Park Place Memory Care in Madison, on March 28, 2019. She was born in 1924, in a farmhouse near the Village of Ironton, Wis. Lenore was the firstborn child of Harry Hearn, a schoolteacher, dairy farmer and businessman, and Gladys (Christie) Hearn, a schoolteacher and homemaker. During her early life, she attended a one-room school near the family farm. Her time living at home on the farm left a lasting mark on Lenore. She adored her parents, knew the sound of growing corn and the value of hard work, loved fresh produce, and did not fully endorse keeping a dog in her house.
Lenore left home for boarding school at the start of the 11th grade and graduated from Bethel Academy in 1942.
While at Bethel, she met Stan Sterling, a witty senior with a sparkle in his eye, who had noticed her the first day she set foot on campus. They fell in love and were married in September 1945, after a lengthy and at times long-distance courtship. Lenore and Stan had three children over the years, Linda Hardham (John), Steven Sterling (Sherri) and Lisa Sterling (Greg Olson). Lenore did not hide her desire for grandchildren from her children and was ultimately blessed with two grandchildren, Rhiannon (Sterling) Zivin (Mike) and Ryan Sterling (Natalie); and four great-grandchildren.
Although Wisconsin was her heart's home, during their 73 years of marriage Lenore also lived in Lincoln, Neb. while Stan was in dental school, in Albany, Ga. while Stan taught dental hygiene and worked for Public Health, and in Panama City Beach, Fla. in early retirement.
Lenore was a gifted homemaker and also worked for a number of years outside the home as a legal secretary, as a dental receptionist, office manager and assistant in Stan's dental office, and as a bookkeeper. Additionally, she was active in her church and spear headed or assisted with fundraising and community service efforts. Lenore was a devoted wife, mother and friend who valued staying in touch with the many she held dear. She will also be remembered as a classy dresser, a skilled seamstress, an enthusiastic collector of clothes, dishes and décor, and a talented cook and hostess known for her Apple Johnny and Baked Alaska.
A Memorial Service celebrating Lenore's life will be held at MADISON EAST SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH on May 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Lenore can be made to the Three Angels Christian School in Monona.