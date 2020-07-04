Stepper, Frederick Joseph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA—Frederick Joseph Stepper, 89, Verona, Wis., formerly of Fennimore, died June 15, 2020 after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara; daughter, MaryAnn; father, Clifford; mother, Emma; and sisters, Joan and Judy.

Fred was born at home on the farm in rural Fennimore, Wis., Aug. 26, 1930. He was the son of Clifford and Emma (Schaudt) Stepper. He went to University of Wisconsin-Platteville and was employed with Wisconsin State Highway Commission. He married Barbara Hipenbecker/Hodges on Feb. 6, 1954.

A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he entered military service in 1951 and was discharged in 1953. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, three Bronze Service Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

Fred enjoyed adventure, traveling, theatre, arts, museums, history and family. Fred’s favorite sayings were “I was born in 1930 and every day was always better than the last,” “it never rains on old Freddie” and “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Fred is survived by his sister, Patsy Marish; daughter, Debra Heidenriech; son, Dan Stepper; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Family burial service is at Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore, Wis., yet to be determined.

Memorials in honor of Fred will go to DAV—Disabled American Veterans.

