MILWAUKEE—Virginia Stephenson entered Eternal Life on July 24, 2018, at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Roman W. Ross and the late Lansing R. Stephenson; the loving mother of the late John P. (Karen) Ross, Laura J. Ross, William J. (Linda) Ross and Stephanie M. Ross; step-mother of Robert L. (Constance) Stephenson and Bruce (Susan) Stephenson; proud grandmother of Brian Ross, Michelle Blasnig, Kyle Ross, Evan (Shaunna) Ross, Margaret Delain, and Sam (Amanda) Delain; cherished great-grandmother of Hunter Delain, Roman and Quinn Ross; and dear sister of Margaret (Jerry) Stefan. She was also predeceased by Robert (Jean) Corcoran, Mary Jane (Joseph) Dushan, Georgia (Donald) Lunde, and Kathleen (Frank C. Jr.) Heimerl. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Virginia was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Madison, Wis., to parents George and Hazel (nee Byrne) Corcoran. She lived the majority of her life in Sturgeon Bay and West Bend, Wis. She enjoyed her work at Sturgeon Bay Memorial Hospital, Peterson Ship Builders, and Farmers Home Administration. Virginia loved knitting, sewing, reading, working on puzzles, golfing, and bowling.
Virginia loved her family, her friends, and her faith. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, and was a member and past regent of Catholic Daughters of America. She approached life with great determination and did her best in everything that she undertook. It was that same determination helped her survive to live a long life despite some major health issues. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
Services will take place at a future date. Memorials in Virginia’s name may be made to the Milwaukee Catholic Home, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or the American Heart Association.
The family is very grateful to the nurses and staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home who took good care of her and became part of her family the last 16 years of her life.
Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, Wis. is assisting the family.