WIOTA - Franklin P. "Frankie" Stephenson, age 85, of Wiota, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at home in Wiota. He was born Nov. 9, 1932, on his home farm in Wiota, the son of Raymond and Anna (Senn) Stephenson. Frankie graduated from Darlington High School in 1950. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Margie Moore, on Nov. 2, 1952, at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Frankie lived in Wiota his entire life, where he dedicated all of his working years to working on the family farm.
Frankie is survived by his wife, Margie, at home; two children, Bruce Stephenson of Wiota and Lisa Schweitzer of Platteville, Wis.; six grandchildren, Jamie (Bill) Smith of Darlington, Ashley (Chad) Fox of South Wayne, Wis., Jared Schweitzer and Jason Schweitzer, both of Platteville, Chad Stephenson of South Wayne, and Dana (Chad) Wilson of Platteville; six great-grandchildren, James Ackley, Frankie Smith, Max, Jake, and Lilly Fox, and Kensli Nichols, and two more great-grandchildren due in November; one sister-in-law, Lee Stephenson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley (Bill) Martin; brother, Raymond Stephenson; and son-in-law, Wayne Schweitzer.
Frankie was a member of Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. He was a devoted husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cherished the memories he created with his family on the farm. Frankie was an outstanding athlete in high school, where he excelled in football and baseball. He served as his class President his freshman and senior year. Frankie was proud to be a Redbird his entire life. His love of sports continued throughout his life being an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Green Bay Packers fan. To say he was thrilled by the Brewers most recent success would be an understatement.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at DARLINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 546 Park Place, Darlington, with the Rev. Angela Utter officiating. Burial will be in East Wiota Cemetery in rural Wiota. A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME, 508 Main St., Darlington, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Frankie's name. Online condolences may be expressed the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.