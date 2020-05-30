Stephenson, Erna Marie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Erna Marie Stephenson, age 95, passed away on May 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Erna was born on Feb. 15, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of George C. and Erna S. Vogel. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1943. Erna married J. Keith Stephenson on Feb. 1, 1947.

Erna was filled with joy and love for her Lord. She was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Madison and enjoyed calling church and family members to sing Happy Birthday. Music was her passion, and she sang in the church choir for over 80 years.

Erna is survived by her son, Stephen (Christine) Stephenson, and daughter, Shari Stephenson, of Madison; brother, David Vogel of Stoughton; sisters, Martha Boyer of Richmond, Va., Judy Engelbrecht of Waverly, Iowa, and Eleanor Koster of Canton, Ill.; granddaughters, Samantha Watson and Priscilla Beckerdite; grandson, Andrew Stephenson; and great-grandchildren, Mara and Ivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Erna Vogel; infant sons, Stephen and Greg; husband, J. Keith Stephenson; daughter, Linda Stephenson; grandson, Jeremy Beckerdite; and brothers, Howard, Harold, and George Vogel.