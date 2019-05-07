WAUNAKEE - William D. Stephens, age 70, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison. He was born on July 6, 1948, in Atlantic, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Evelyn Stephens. He married Sylvia (Sorenson) Stephens on April 22, 1972, in La Crescent, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.