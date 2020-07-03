Stephens, Michael A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA — Michael A. Stephens, age 63 of Verona, Wis. passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness. He was born June, 17, 1957, in Platteville, Wis., the son of Gordon and MaDonna (Dresen) Stephens. He graduated from Platteville High School and attended Southwest Technical College for welding. Michael married Sandra Plaga on December 21, 2019, in Verona, Wis. He later worked at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine as a facility repairman. Michael was a member of the Verona Elks Club and enjoyed fishing and following Wisconsin sports teams.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; their son Jason Quantro-Plaga; his brother Larry (Cindy) Stephens; his sister Karla (Gary) Dean; his nieces Kayla Harris and Staci Kleist; and his grandnieces Lexi, Maci, and Tenley Harris and Willow Kleist. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien at 1 p.m., with Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Michael’s family would like to encourage all those wishing to attend to wear some form of facial covering. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. www.garrityfuneralhome.com