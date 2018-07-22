VERONA—Donald “Dean” Stephens, age 79, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 21, 2018. He was born in Platteville on April 27, 1939, the son of Donald and Georgia (Russell) Stephens. He married Charlene Argus on May 10, 1960.
Dean worked in feed and real estate most of his life. He was also a school bus driver for Verona schools, was a volunteer Verona Fire Fighter for over 20 years and Fire Chief for five of those years. Dean played and managed softball teams for over 50 years, was a member of the Platteville ELKS and loved attending all of his grandchildren’s events. He scheduled everything around Badgers, Packers and Brewers games.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Char; his daughter, Brenda Stephens; grandchildren, Stephanie (John) Betz, Evan (Kate) Nelson, Kevin (Sondra) German, Amber (Ben Jennings) German and Dylan (Alissa Schlimgen) German; five great-grandchildren; brother, Clinton (Millie) Stephens; sister, Elizabeth (Bill) White; sisters-in-law, Judi (Pat) Sullivan, Joanne McGuire and Ruth Argus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marti Kay; brothers, Gordon and James; sister, Beverly Levin; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Loretta Argus; sisters-in-law, Doreen Stephens, Marji Stephens, Donna Stephens and Nancy Patzner; and brothers-in-law, William Levin and Robert McGuire.
A special thank you to the Orange Team from Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion by fulfilling his wish to be at home, and to the Verona EMS, Police, and Fire Departments for their assistance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father John Sasse presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday and also from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, VERONA CHAPEL, 220 Enterprise Drive. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
