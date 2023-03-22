Feb. 1, 1948—March 14, 2023

FITCHBURG—Stephen Vincent Hannigan, age 75, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He was born on Feb. 1, 1948, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Edward Hannigan and Margaret Johnston.

Stephen graduated from Beloit High School in 1967. He married the love of his life, Susan Gehrke, on Oct. 27, 1975, in Madison, Wis.

Throughout his life he raised and bred Great Danes. He often said it helped prepare him for raising children. Just toss them a treat, biscuit, or cookie and they were happy. They also provided him with a multitude of stories, entertaining family and friends alike.

When his health started to decline, he was able to take on the position of stay-at-home dad. Stephen was a voracious reader with a collection of books which nearly rivaled a library. He always encouraged his children’s education and instilled in them the importance of reading. It wasn’t unusual to see him in the library with the two kids in tow, each with an armload of books waiting at the checkout.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Michael (Mary Cartier) Hannigan; daughter, Kayleen Hannigan; sister, Michelle Hannigan; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Margie King and Patricia Boyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 12 noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

