Stephen J. “Chili” Sunderland, 67, of Horicon, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 9, with his dog, Sandy and wife, Ellen at his side.
A memorial gathering will take place on December 1st from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
He was born March 17, 1952, to Ruth (Miller) Sunderland and Victor F. Sunderland. He married Ellen M. Wagener May 3, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Steve worked in the Fort Atkinson foundry, Rochester Silo, Foxx Fence, but found his natural talent in bartending. Eventually he owned and operated Chili’s Place, The Silver Dollar, a family sparnfarkel business, S&S Catering, with his brother Vic, JES’s Restaurant, Marshland Café in Horicon, and finally running the Dodge County Fair Concession Stand for 10 years, retiring in 2009. He had a passion for Harley riding and hunting with his family and friends. His pool shooting skills gave him notoriety in the Beaver Dam area, allowing him to serve as Dodge County Pool League President and Secretary/Treasurer for over 20 years. Steve, Ellen, and daughter, Jill loved going to live concerts together enjoying over 110 performances of well-known artists.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife of 40 years; daughter, Jill (Jaemeson) Pohlmeier; grandson, Jay Pohlmeier, the joyful light of his life; brother, Victor L. (Kathy) Sunderland; sister, Diane Meisenburg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Donna Emery, Kay Gerber, Karen Sunderland.
The family is especially appreciative and thankful for all the kindness and care provided him during the last 8 years from the doctors, nurses, staff, and friends at the Waupun Dialysis Center.
