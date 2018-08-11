JANESVILLE—Alvin Edroy Stenli, age 79, of Janesville, was called home on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. He was born in Beloit on June 1, 1939, the son of Norwegian immigrants, Olai and Signe (Hauge) Stenli. Al graduated from Beloit High School in 1957, where he was an active member of the Army ROTC, Captain of Battalion Adjutant and member of the Silver Sabers. Al went on to honorably serve our country in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1965. For two years, he served as an illustrator draftsmen at the NAS Sigonella, Sicily, Air Force Base, in the Mediterranean, serving with the “Seabees.”
Al married his loving wife, Lois Jean (Zanzinger) Stenli, in Janesville on March 27, 1965. Lois and Al are faithful members of the First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Al worked as a draftsman for Gilman Engineering and served as President of Davis Tool in Fond du Lac. Al went on to serve as Vice President of Manufacturing at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac and ultimately went to serve as Vice President of Sales at Thyssen Krupp in Janesville, retiring in 2003 after 42 years.
Al loved to spend his free time at the family cabin in Presque Isle, Wis., where he enjoyed fishing. He also loved fly fishing at the watersheds in Southwest Wisconsin, and was an active member with Trout Unlimited. Al was an avid woodworker and after retirement he started the New Adventures Workshop where he made outdoor furniture displays for the Northern Pines Greenery in Minocqua, Wis., owned by his son, Alec, and his wife. Al loved his family, and was proud of his Norwegian heritage. His travels to Norway to visit his relatives were very humbling. He also enjoyed spending time in Green Bay visiting his daughter, Sonja, and attending Green Bay Packers games.
Al is survived by his wife, Lois Stenli of Janesville; children, Alec (Christine) Stenli of Presque Isle and Sonja Stenli of Green Bay; infant grandson, Alexander Stenli; sisters-in-law, Carol Stenli, Beatrice Stenli and Doris Stenli; AFSE student, Hanne (Kristoffer) Haugen-Jordhein, and her children, Rasmas and Marie, of Oslo, Norway; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; siblings, Alice Lawrence, Marvin Stenli, Omer Stenli, Ruth Miller-Koss, Arthur Stenli, Selma “Sally” Geiser and Olga “Louise” Stenli.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with the Rev. David Nelsestuen officiating. Burial and military honors will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to UW Carbone Cancer Center, please select area of greatest need in Madison, Wis. For guest registry, visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Al’s family would like to say a sincere “Thank You” to the Oncology Department Staff at UW Madison, Dr. Sanford Carimi at Meriter Clinic, and to the staff of the Edgerton Care Center for all of their compassion and kindness.