MADISON - Marianne Kathleen Stendahl, age 83, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on July I, 1935, in Dodgeville, the youngest of ten children to John and Gertrude Reeson. In 1953, she graduated from Ridgeway High School. She married Rolf Magne Stendahl on Dec.14, 1957, in Madison. They lived in Rio and later moved to Madison where they raised their four children.
Marianne was a country girl who appreciated simple living. Growing up, she helped on her family's farm and lived without running water and electricity. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and word searches. Marianne had a love for nature and spent time birdwatching and gardening. She enjoyed spending time up North at the family's cabin and fishing on the lake with loved ones and friends. Her family will also remember her accomplishments in the kitchen. Not only did Marianne enjoy cooking and canning, she was awarded blue ribbons at the fair for her homemade bread and angel food cake, as well as her Brown Swiss bull. Above all else, her greatest joy was spending time with family. A loving mother known for her humble and generous nature; Marianne was the backbone of her family. Like footprints in the sand, her love and memory will always be imprinted on the hearts of all those who knew her.
Marianne is survived by her son, James (Laina) and his children, Jeremiah, Stacy, Jacob and Justin; son, Tom (Claudia) and their children, Matthew, Andrew, Eric and Kristen; daughter, Susan (Al) Everson and their children, Heather, Clayton and Quentin; daughter, Jane (Mike) Hilgendorf and their children, Hanna and Hailey; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marge and Donna Reeson, and Betzy Fenne; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rolf; and sisters and brothers, Jane Reeson, James (Marcella) Reeson, George and Helen Reeson, Roy (Margaret) Reeson, Mildred (Bill) Jones, Marie (Byron) Buckingham, David Reeson, Florence (Vince) Schaaf and Ralph (Helen) Reeson.
A celebration of life will be held at THE RED ROOM, 108 E. Merrimac St., Dodgeville, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. ln lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
Make-A-Wish, a foundation that Marianne supported over the years. A special thank you to all those who worked with Marianne at Oakwood Village in her final days. It is much appreciated!
