MONTICELLO—Long time auto dealer and Monticello resident, John Stenbroten, age 92, passed away at his home unexpectedly on July 21, 2018. John was born on July 12, 1926, in Bagn Vaderes, Norway, the son of Oluf and Olga Stenbroten. John and his parents immigrated to the United States on May 5, 1927, and lived in the Argyle-Blanchardville area. John attended Meadowbrook and Postville grade schools and graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1944. He was a member of the “Rhythm Rambler” band.
On June 22, 1946, he married Beatrice Voegeli at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. John and Bea farmed until 1954, then moved to Monticello, where he joined his father-in-law, Leon A. Voegeli, at Voegeli Chevrolet Buick. In 1995, the Stenbroten family purchased Karlen Ford and began Monticello Ford.
John was a very active community member and was on the Monticello Village Board for 26 years, 22 as Village President. He also served on the Bank of Monticello Board for 29 years, 14 of those years as President. John was a member of the Green County Landfill, Monticello Business and Professional Association, and a charter and past board member of Edelweiss Country Club for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Sons of Norway, Zor Shrine, Monticello Historical Society and Zwingli United Church of Christ along with many General Motors organizations.
John enjoyed golfing, music and dancing. John was fluent in speaking and writing in the Norwegian language and his trips to Norway added a new dimension to his life by getting to know his relatives.
John is survived by four sons, Jack (Sally), Jim, Steve (Cindy) and Dan (Mary); grandsons, Craig (Whitney) and Eric (Heather) Stenbroten; step-grandchildren, Nikki Ferguson and Shelley Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Ava and Noah; and step-great-grandson, Kyle Pederson. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Lila Stenbroten; cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friend, Evelyn Larson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Deanne, in 1947; his wife, Beatrice, in 2005; brothers, Olin and L. Donald; and sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Paul Duerst.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the ZWINGLI UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST-MONTICELLO, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello, Wis. The Rev. Lance Smith will officiate, and burial will be in the Highland Cemetery in Monticello. Relatives and friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the ZWINGLI UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.