MADISON—George Philip Steinmetz Jr., age 87, died peacefully at Attic Angel Health Center on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was born on April 21, 1931, in Madison, to George P. and Helen (Carlson) Steinmetz Sr. George graduated from Madison West High School in 1949 and UW-Madison in 1953. While in college, George played football for the Badgers as a left guard and played in Wisconsin’s first Rose Bowl in 1953.
George also graduated from Medical School at UW-Madison in 1956, ranking first in his class. While in medical school, he met his future first wife, Joyce Beamish, and married her April 9, 1955. In 1956, the couple moved to Philadelphia, where George did his medical internship, and then to Washington State in 1957.
After two years in Tacoma, Wash. (George’s Military Service with the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Fort. Lewis) and six years in Seattle, Wash. (George’s residency training at King County, V.A. and University of Washington Hospitals), George, his wife, and two young children (George III and Susan), returned permanently to Madison in 1965.
George worked as an assistant professor of cardiovascular surgery from 1965 to 1966, and a clinical assistant professor of surgery from 1966 to 1989, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. From 1965 to 1989, George performed thousands of open heart and thoracic surgery cases and trained many generations of medical and surgical staff. He was particularly proud of his initiation and development of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and the Open Heart Surgery Program at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, in 1968 and 1969 respectively.
After George’s retirement in 1989, George and Joyce enjoyed a number of trips, many family holidays, movies, listening to jazz, and especially the birth of their grandson, Joseph. George also enjoyed caring for a flower and vegetable garden every year.
In 2000, Joyce passed away and on Aug. 8, 2001, George remarried to Susanne Perina. George and Susie enjoyed going on trips, going out to eat, and visiting with family.
George is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joyce Beamish Steinmetz; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Kurtz; and two brothers-in-law, Edward Kurtz and Carl Perina. George is survived by his second wife, Susanne (Perina) Steinmetz of Middleton; a son, George (Julia Hell) Steinmetz III of Ann Arbor, Mich.; a daughter, Susan (John) Gubner of Madison; a grandson, Joseph M. Ahrens Jr. of Madison; a sister, Nancy (James) Ferrill of Middleton; a stepdaughter, Anne Perina of Mequon; and a stepson, Robert (Sarah) Perina Jr. of Pennsylvania; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful for the help of Dr. John Ewalt, Pastor Nick Utphall, Attic Angel Health Center, Agrace HospiceCare, and Brightstar Care.
Friends are invited to a funeral at ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison. Visiting begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, with an 11 a.m. service and a luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Agrace HospiceCare, The American Parkinson Disease Association, or the charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
