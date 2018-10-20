MADISON—Terese Inez “Terri” Steinmann, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona. She was born on Oct. 25, 1959, in Madison, the loving daughter of Richard “Dick” and Mary (Miller) Steinmann. Terri was born with Down Syndrome and attended special education classes through the Madison School District, graduating from Memorial High School in 1981.
In her early years, she enjoyed camping at the Lion’s Camp in Rosholt. Terri worked in the mail room at AAA for 22 years. Her support team throughout her life included, St. Coletta’s, Goodwill, Thrive, Community Living Connections and the MARC program. Terri also loved to swim and was proud to participate in swimming at the International Special Olympics Games in 1991. She also enjoyed shopping, dancing, music and bowling. Terri also loved traveling and traveled extensively with Able Trek Tours.
She is survived by her parents, Dick and Mary; her siblings, Mark (Wendy) Steinmann and Jennie (Jeff) Radue; nieces and nephews, Melanie Mitchell, Amanda, Abigail and Samuel Steinmann and Emily and Avery Radue; great-niece, Savannah Mitchell; and aunts, Nancy Cecil-Mitchell and Bernice Bukachek. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Anne Steinmann and Francis and Jennie Miller; as well as uncles, John Mitchell and James Bukachek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Father Kenneth Klink officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Monticello.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Terri’s family and support teams, for all of the love and care they gave her. Thank you Sr. Grace! And a special thanks to Badger Prairie Health Care Center and staff, for the excellent care that Terri received over the past year.
Memorial’s in Terri’s name may be made to Special Olympics of Wisconsin, Goodwill Industries or MARC Inc. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
