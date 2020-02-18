Steinhoff Jr., John S.

MOUNT HOREB - John S. Steinhoff, Jr., age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1951, in Lancaster, Wis. He met the love of his life Patricia Taylor, and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1970, in Lancaster, and celebrated 49 wonderful years together.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of John to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 North 8th Street
(608) 437-5077