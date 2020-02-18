Steinhoff Jr., John S.

Steinhoff Jr., John S.

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT HOREB - John S. Steinhoff, Jr., age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1951, in Lancaster, Wis. He met the love of his life Patricia Taylor, and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1970, in Lancaster, and celebrated 49 wonderful years together.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of John to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Steinhoff Jr., John S.

John S. Steinhoff, Jr.

Gunderson Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th Street

(608) 437-5077

To plant a tree in memory of John Steinhoff, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics