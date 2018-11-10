MADISON—Anthony P. “Tony” Steinhofer died on Nov. 8, 2018, at UW Hospital. Tony was born on Sept. 18, 1968, in Madison to Richard W. and Virginia S. (Kelleher) Steinhofer. Tony was a Badgers, Packers, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks fan forever.
Tony is survived by his father, Richard of Madison; a sister, Sue (Dennis) Schultz of Verona; and two brothers, Steve of Shorewood; and Peter of Madison. A niece, Marissa of Shorewood also survives Tony. Tony is also survived by several close friends. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, in July 2001; and a brother, Richard A. “Rick,” in August 2007.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000