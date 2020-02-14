Steinhaus, Judy A.

BRIGGSVILLE/PORTAGE - Judy A. Steinhaus, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home of 61 years, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Judy was born on Sept. 13, 1939, on the Metcalf family farm in Marquette County, the daughter of Walter and Jessie (Hall) Metcalf. She married Jon Steinhaus on Oct. 11, 1958, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Judy started her career as Clerk of Probate for Marquette County and worked with Judge J. K. Callahan. She then worked for Attorney’s Bogue and Sanderson and Attorney Francis Murphy. Judy served as Town of Lewiston Clerk for 16 years. She worked at the United States Post Office in Briggsville and then transitioned into Postmaster. Judy’s main loves were her children and grandchildren. She was very proud of her Christmas decorations and loved watching the wildlife around her home.
She is survived by her husband, Jon “Jack” Steinhaus; her children, Elizabeth “Liz” Steinhaus, of Madison, Tom (Jody) Steinhaus, of Wisconsin Dells, Gregg (Josie) Steinhaus and Lisa (Bruce) Walker, all of Portage; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan) Hansen, Daniel (Ryan Joelson) Walker, J.J. (Jessica) Heesch, Jon (Chelsie) Heesch, Carlee Steinhaus, Lane Steinhaus, Jon “Jack” Steinhaus, Colin Thompson and Lexi (Logan) Schmit; her great-grandchildren, Katherine Hansen, Ella Hansen, Jackson Heesch and Joslee Schmit; her brother, Vincent Metcalf; her sister, Eunice (Ken) Soda; her sister-in-law, Mary Jean Thalacker; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Florence and John Schieber, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Deakins Steinhaus, her parents, her sisters, Mary Lou Bisch and Blanche Metcalf, her brothers, Max, Bill and Bob Metcalf, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carl and Eleanor Steinhaus and many other close friends and relatives.
You have free articles remaining.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 309 W. Cook St., in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Private family graveside services will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic School, 315 W. Cook St., Portage, Wis. 53901.
The family would like to give special thanks to SSM Health/St. Mary’s and Agrace Hospice for their loving care.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.