Steinhaus, Judy A.

BRIGGSVILLE/PORTAGE - Judy A. Steinhaus, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home of 61 years, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Judy was born on Sept. 13, 1939, on the Metcalf family farm in Marquette County, the daughter of Walter and Jessie (Hall) Metcalf. She married Jon Steinhaus on Oct. 11, 1958, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Judy started her career as Clerk of Probate for Marquette County and worked with Judge J. K. Callahan. She then worked for Attorney’s Bogue and Sanderson and Attorney Francis Murphy. Judy served as Town of Lewiston Clerk for 16 years. She worked at the United States Post Office in Briggsville and then transitioned into Postmaster. Judy’s main loves were her children and grandchildren. She was very proud of her Christmas decorations and loved watching the wildlife around her home.