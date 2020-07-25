Steinhauer, Ruth Nellie (Amacher)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT HOREB - Ruth Nellie (Amacher) Steinhauer, age 90, of Mt. Horeb, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison. She was born on Jan. 7, 1930, to John and Bertha (Abegglen) Amacher. Ruth was married to Henry Steinhauer on March 18, 1947. Henry and Ruth farmed in the Town of Vermont and on the Steinhauer Homestead in Blue Mounds Township.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents, John and Bertha Amacher; her brother, John A. Amacher; sisters, Leny M. Gibbon, Anna Bertha Schweitzer and Suzy Amacher; and great-grandson, Asher A. Steinhauer. Ruth is survived by her six children, Duane (Rosann), Mary (Heinz) Schmocker, Charles (Lorraine), Susan (James) Brice, David (Dawneen) and Donald (Denise); 16 grandchildren; and 23-1/2 great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel P. Amacher; sister, Linda E. Gerke; a very special nephew, Rick Schweitzer; as well as other nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank Mt. Horeb Girlie's Manor and St. Mary's Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to Ruth. Please see the Gunderson website for the Celebration of Life details. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb & Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth St. (608) 437-5077

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Steinhauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.