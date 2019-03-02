PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Phyllis M. Steiner, age 88 of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Health Care with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. GABRIEL'S CHURCH of the Holy Family Parish, with the Rev. James Weighner officiating, and with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at GARRITY FUNERAL HOME in Prairie du Chien, where there will be a Wake scripture at 7:30 p.m.