MARSHALL—Brian Lynn Steinbach, age 26, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Brian is survived by his parents, Dawn Steinbach and Tyke Strait; maternal grandmother, Cherokee Steinbach; and paternal grandparents, Terry and Ruth Strait.

A Memorial Service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. A Celebration of Brian’s life will follow at the church until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

