Try 1 month for 99¢

NEW GLARUS—Patricia Ann Stein, age 82, of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating, with burial in the Swiss Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A memorial fund has been established. A full obituary will run in the Sunday paper. For online condolences please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stein, Patricia Ann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.