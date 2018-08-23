NEW GLARUS—Patricia Ann Stein, age 82, of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating, with burial in the Swiss Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus.
A memorial fund has been established. A full obituary will run in the Sunday paper. For online condolences please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com.