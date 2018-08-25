NEW GLARUS—Patricia Ann Stein, age 82, of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born on March 17, 1936, in the Town of Verona, to her parents Jacob C and Kathryn Ann (Krugjohann) Hefty. Pat attended school in New Glarus. She married Grant Slotten on June 1, 1952, and then later was united in marriage to Gerald Stein, on Aug. 21, 1993. Pat and Jerry first met when out dancing, something she loved to do as long as she was able, and the couple achieved 25 years of marriage. Pat worked at the Highland Motel and then worked as a welder at Carnes in Verona for over thirty years retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Pat loved her family and grandchildren, and she cherished spending time with them.
Pat is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Lary (Leslie) Slotten and Lynn Slotten; grandchildren, Lance (Cassie), Heather (Casey), Spencer (Nicole), Craig, and Carlton (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Natalee, Chesney, Dane, Brock, Royce, and John; a brother, Al (Nancy) Hefty; aunt, Dolores Krugjohann; nieces and nephews. She is further survived by Jerry’s family, Kelly (Gary) Kaat, Shelley (Tom) Pivar, Gary (Vicky) Stein, and Doug (Kelly) Stein; grandchildren, Melissa, Jake (Brooke), Derek (Jade), Kristina, and Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 5th Ave., New Glarus, with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating, with burial in the Swiss Church Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 6th Ave., New Glarus.
A memorial fund has been established. For online condolences please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com.