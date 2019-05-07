MADISON / LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Dona Louise Stein, aged 90, died on April 15, 2019, having lived a full life. In her later years, she coped with dementia with grace and humor. Dona was born in Rockford, Ill. on Aug. 15, 1928, to parents, Donald F. Knowles and Loretta C. Knowles (nee McGinnis). She grew up in Shorewood Hills, a suburb of Madison, Wis., where she met her future husband, Joly, who lived across the street.
Dona graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950, and married Joly Stein that same year. In 1955, they moved with their young family to St. Louis Park, Minn. Dona was a stay-at-home mother, homemaker, long-time volunteer at the Downtown Minneapolis YWCA and member of Alpha Phi sorority. She loved the outdoors, spending time on their Mississippi River houseboat and at their Red Top, Minn. cabin, where she initiated the now family tradition of maple syruping.
Dona and Joly had a loving partnership. The Arts were important in their lives; attendance at the Ordway, Old Log and Guthrie Theaters, Orchestra Hall for the Summer Pops Concerts with Doc Severinsen and the Chanhassen Dinner Theater were frequent. Together they built their log cabin in the woods, built pontoon boats for Lake Minnetonka, traveled the world, nurtured a family and were always together.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jolyon A. Stein; parents, Donald F. Knowles and Loretta C. Knowles (nee McGinnis); stepmother, Elizabeth Knowles (nee Chase); sister-in-law, Virginia Jensen Balentine; and brother-in-law, Tom Mohs. Dona is survived by her brother, Stephan F. Knowles; sons, Steve (Carol) Stein and Mark (Tracy) Stein; daughter Karen (Paul) Radosevich; and sister-in-law, Nancy Mohs; grandchildren, Terrence Stein (Katy), Patrick Stein (Annie), Adam Stein (Kelly), Jillian Le (Andy), Peter Radosevich (Tiffany), Annie Radosevich and Mark Radosevich (Amber); and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extended a special thank you to the staff at Parkshore Senior Campus and Methodist Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for Dona.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The MINNEAPOLIS GOLF CLUB on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a remembrance program at 4 p.m. Please bring your favorite Dona story to share. Internment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with husband, Joly, at a later date.
Memorials preferred to The Alzheimer's Association and The Nature Conservancy.