MADISON—Robert A. “Bob” Steil, age 92, died on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. He was born in Beloit, Wis. on Dec. 7, 1925, to parents, Melbourne and Gladys (Shattuck) Steil.
Bob graduated from Beloit High School in 1943. He was recruited by the United States Army and in 1944, was sent overseas to join the Allied Forces in World War II. He served in the 253rd Canon Company Infantry Regiment, 63rd Division, as an artillery spotter and helped the allies make their final push into Berlin, Germany. With the G.I. Bill he attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated in 1951 with a B.A. degree. After graduating he joined Oscar Mayer in the executive development program before he took interest in the printing industry. He accepted a position at Strauss printing where he worked for several years, then left to join Litho Productions Inc. in 1966. He became President and CEO and led the company to a successful run of more than 60 years. He served on the board of directors of the Printing Industries of America and was awarded the Ben Franklin Graphic Arts Man of the Year in 1988.
He was an avid golfer and in 1951, joined Maple Bluff Country Club and was a member there for over 65 years. He was an active member of Lake Edge UCC for over 40 years and served on the endowment board dedicated to charitable causes. Bob was a great sportsman and great sports fan. He loved attending Wisconsin Badgers football games and was a dedicated Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Harriett (Allender); sons, Andrew and Cory; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and granddaughter Madeline Ruth. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Melbourne Jr.; and sister, Brenna.
A private family service is being planned for a later date. Donations may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association (ADPA), 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305, or please honor Bob with a random act of kindness.
Bob Steil was a true great American hero, and he will be missed.
