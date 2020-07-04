Stehling, Patricia Lynn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Patricia Lynn Stehling, age 74, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, embraced by her loving daughter. She was born on November 1, 1945 in Madison to William and Phyllis (Kischel) McCusker.

Pat graduated cum laude from Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart in 1967 with a Bachelor’s degree in science. She went on to be an educator, teaching elementary school children in the Madison public school system. She soon left the workforce to become a dedicated wife to her husband of 54 years, Fred, and a loving mother to her daughter, Therese.

Pat longed for peace in her life, and she found it by surrounding herself in nature, especially birds, butterflies, and flowers. She and Fred traveled to many state and national parks in the United States. The couple spent much time birdwatching together, taking beautiful photographs of the unique wildlife they encountered.

In November of 2019, Pat was diagnosed with cancer. During this time, she became very close to her daughter. Pat told Fred that she couldn’t have asked for a better daughter or caretaker. Therese was very grateful to be able to grow close to her mom and care for her, as Pat had always cared for her throughout her life. As Pat referred to it, it was all a part of the circle of life.