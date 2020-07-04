Stehling, Patricia Lynn

MADISON—Patricia Lynn Stehling, age 74, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, embraced by her loving daughter. She was born on November 1, 1945 in Madison to William and Phyllis (Kischel) McCusker.
Pat graduated cum laude from Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart in 1967 with a Bachelor’s degree in science. She went on to be an educator, teaching elementary school children in the Madison public school system. She soon left the workforce to become a dedicated wife to her husband of 54 years, Fred, and a loving mother to her daughter, Therese.
Pat longed for peace in her life, and she found it by surrounding herself in nature, especially birds, butterflies, and flowers. She and Fred traveled to many state and national parks in the United States. The couple spent much time birdwatching together, taking beautiful photographs of the unique wildlife they encountered.
In November of 2019, Pat was diagnosed with cancer. During this time, she became very close to her daughter. Pat told Fred that she couldn’t have asked for a better daughter or caretaker. Therese was very grateful to be able to grow close to her mom and care for her, as Pat had always cared for her throughout her life. As Pat referred to it, it was all a part of the circle of life.
Pat is survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Therese (Lawren Prisk); brother, Bill McCusker; niece, Karianne (Craig) Sletten; sisters-in-law, Susan (John) Von Stehling, and Trisha Mclean; as well as many other nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marcia Greisen; and brother-in-law, Jim Greisen.
Services will be held privately, with a public memorial to be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Janelle Brantmeyer. Janelle is Therese’s best friend and over time, became Pat’s best friend. She provided love and support to the both of them throughout this process. The family would also like to thank Dr. Anne Traynor with the Carbone Cancer Center for her guidance and wisdom, as well as the wonderful and compassionate staff at Agrace HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare, or the International Crane Foundation. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
608-238-3434
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
608-238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.